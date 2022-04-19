Submit Release
2022-2023 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements Now Available

2022-2023 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements are now available: https://coursecodes.education.ne.gov/

The website features several helpful tools. A few include: 1. View all changes from the prior year by selecting the Changes tab in the Menu bar at the top of the page. 2. Search by specific key words, a Course Code or even an Endorsement Code. 3. Select only Math, Special Education or any other subject specific courses.

