Haven Lighting is Declared a Finalist on Cincinnati Fast 55 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Haven Lighting

Haven Lighting’s revolutionary products have led to its astronomical growth, resulting in the company being named a finalist in the 18th annual Fast 55 awards.

HEBRON, KY, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2016, Haven Lighting has quickly ascended to the top of the smart landscape lighting industry. Now, Greater Cincinnati’s premier program, Fast 55 has named Haven Lighting as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region.

In the six years of its existence, Haven has grown its in-house team of engineers and product designers, expanded its network of installers, invested in groundbreaking product development, and consistently grown revenue by over 200% every year. As one of Greater Cincinnati’s fastest-growing companies, Haven Lighting is driven by its ambition to deliver smart landscape lighting combined with smart user experience.

This business philosophy of putting customer experience at the center of its product development has resulted in Haven Lighting becoming a leader in technological innovation. Whether it's for residential buildings or commercial spaces, Haven Lighting develops smart outdoor lighting solutions for different needs and tastes.

From groundbreaking software development, elegant color choices, and unparalleled customer service, to relentless innovation in the smart home space, Haven Lighting builds and manages every aspect of its product in-house. This enables the company to stay at the forefront of customer needs and challenges, and develop state-of-the-art solutions.

Speaking at the product launch of 9 Series Pro, Haven Lighting’s newest patent-pending landscape lighting interface, CEO Chris McCoy said, “(when) customers are interacting more with lighting systems, user experience also begins to matter more. Haven Lighting, at its core, is about user experience.”

By putting user experience at the center of product development, Haven Lighting has not only developed app-controlled, fully-customizable landscape lighting systems, but it has created new benchmarks in the industry.

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first of its kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and convenient way to light up their homes and businesses.