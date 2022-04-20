Extreme Reach Creates New Role for Aaron Vradenburgh: VP, Sales Enablement
Aaron is a natural bridge builder whose love of data, passion for developing people and strong advertising technology industry connections make him an excellent fit for Extreme Reach.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics, has hired sales leader Aaron Vradenburgh for a new role, the company announced today: VP, Sales Enablement. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Maegan Buckler, Vradenburgh will work closely with Sales Operations, Marketing, Finance, and other key stakeholders across international regions.
— Extreme Reach CRO Maegan Buckler
A senior leader whose approach centers on customer success, Vradenburgh has used data, process and experience to build a number of high-achieving teams across the advertising and ad tech industries.
“Aaron is a natural bridge builder whose love of data, passion for developing people and strong advertising technology industry connections make him an excellent fit for Extreme Reach,” said Extreme Reach CRO Maegan Buckler. “He’ll work across departments to support our Sales team and remove friction in the sales cycle, formalize and expand training and certifications, recruit and onboard new Salespeople as our business continues to grow, and keep our national and global regions well-connected.”
Vradenburgh joins Extreme Reach with a range of experience in senior, strategic roles, most recently as VP, Direct Access at AdTheorent. Additionally, he previously spent five years at Amazon Advertising where he was part of the growing team that drove its new and nascent business.
“There’s never been so much complexity under the surface for marketers navigating a screens-everywhere world,” said Vradenburgh. “The industry is now at a point where we are truly seeing TV and video converging and I am so pleased to be joining Extreme Reach at this exciting time. Marketers need an end-to-end platform for managing assets and activating omnichannel campaigns, and the insights available in ER’s platform provide more value for brands and agencies that will help them make the most informed, data-driven decisions.”
With a home in Connecticut, Vradenburgh will work out of Extreme Reach’s New York headquarters.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
