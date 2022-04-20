Walk-In Media Finds Relevant Audiences for EMEA Clients With Bombora’s Intent Data
Account-based Marketing (ABM) leader offers scale & reach: “The data performs”
It's wonderful to work with a company that understands the B2B world and Account-Based Marketing so well. Bombora has scale and reach. Bombora helps our clients reach the accounts they want to reach.”LONDON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agencies and brands looking to put marketing messages in front of relevant EMEA audiences should look to Bombora. That’s the word from Walk-In Media, whose brand clients used Bombora’s data to reach prospective and current B2B customers.
— Walk-In Media Director of Paid Media Carrie Webster
The leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers and agencies in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Bombora built its Company Surge® data from its proprietary, privacy-compliant cooperative of thousands of business websites. The Data Co-op measures more than 20 billion monthly content-consumption events. This data informs marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell.
“It's wonderful to work with a company that understands the B2B world and Account-Based Marketing so well,” said Walk-In Media Director of Paid Media Carrie Webster. “Bombora has scale and reach. The data performs. Bombora helps our clients reach the accounts they want to reach.”
With over 400 taxonomised off-the-shelf targeting options and a limitless amount of customised targeting options through ABM and Company Surge®, Bombora offers privacy-compliant and granular B2B targeting at scale in EMEA through integrations with every major DMP and DSP. This first-of-its-kind Data Co-op is GDPR and CCPA compliant, with opt-in from 4,000+ websites, including EMEA-specific publishers, to aggregate online business research consumption activity. Additional online and offline sources are used to augment digital audiences with demographic and firmographic information. This data is then aggregated into B2B segments for targeting and media activation.
The top B2B targets in EMEA include professionals and decision makers in security, technology, IT, marketing, healthcare, and small/medium-sized businesses. Customers typically use an ABM target list or a Company Surge® net-new list of accounts demonstrating active intent on topics of interest.
“We’re pleased to provide Walk-In Media with the B2B data its clients needed to reach new prospects and convert them,” said Bombora Senior Director of Audience Solutions Mahmood Butt. “We’re glad to be here on the ground in EMEA, helping ABM customers layer additional firm-level and persona-level attributes to create segments based on topics of interest for search and programmatic display/video efforts. Intent data gives marketers an important new tool.”
This news appeared first in Mediashotz:
https://mediashotz.co.uk/walk-in-media-partners-with-bombora-to-find-audiences-for-emea-clients/
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionises the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter