More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Gordon County

Gordon County, GA (April 19, 2022)The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Gordon County, GA. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 19, 2022. One man is deceased. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates Ringgold PD attempted to stop car for speeding driven by Chris Honea, age 26, of Rossville, GA, on Interstate 75 southbound in Ringgold, Catoosa County, GA. Honea did not stop and a highspeed chase continued into Gordon County. Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies took lead of the pursuit. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Honea’s car that caused it to leave the interstate and go down an embankment. Deputies and other law enforcement officers attempted to take Honea into custody. Honea failed to comply with the officers’ commands and made a movement toward his waist. Deputies shot at Honea, striking him. Honea was pronounced deceased at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. No officers were injured during the incident. 

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.

