TDOT Employees Volunteer in Earth Day Cleanup

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – In observance of Earth Day, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Region 2 employees are participating in a cleanup of the shorelines of Chickamauga Lake along the Tennessee River.

The event is part of a partnership with TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. Thirty volunteers will travel on a 26-foot workboat to clean up shorelines and coves.

Besides the beautification of the lake and its shores – and ultimately, the Tennessee River – the event aims to help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem. "There is a strong correlation between roadside litter and water quality. What starts as litter on land, can make its way into our waterways,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Transportation Program supervisor. “TDOT volunteers join thousands of others that are committed to keeping our state clean, safe, and beautiful by participating in cleanup events throughout the spring season.”

Throughout the spring, Nobody Trashes Tennessee is partnering with organizations across the state on cleanup events. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and follow on TikTok.

DATE + TIME

Thursday, April 21, 2022

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

LOCATION

Chickamauga Lake along the Tennessee River

Booker T. Washington SP Boat Ramp

5801 Champion Rd, Chattanooga, TN

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

9:00 a.m. EST

  • Denise Baker, Transportation Program Supervisor, Environmental Division, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT
  • Media also invited to ride in boat during cleanup

WHO

  • Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee
  • TDOT Region 2 employees
  • Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful

EVENT MEDIA CONTACTS

  • Denise Baker, TDOT                                                              629.201.1042
  • Amy Gray, Gray Public Relations                                         615.497.1799

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

