US Route 2 closed / Lunenburg area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o the Essex County Sheriff’s Office

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2, known locally as East Main Street, in Lunenburg is closed in the area of River Road due to power lines down in the roadway.  The Lunenburg Fire Department and Essex County Sheriff’s office are on-scene and working to mitigate the closure.  Currently, there is no time estimate on the roadway being reopened.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

