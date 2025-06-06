Submit Release
RE: VT Route 117 / Governor Peck, Richmond

The roadway is now back open, the crash is cleared

 

VT Route 117, at the intersection of Govener Peck in Richmond VT will be shut down due to a 2 vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice, tow trucks are en route to clear the crash. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

