Ethereal Gold Launches Online Hemp-Based Cannabinoid Dispensary
A Community-Driven Dispensary that Donates 5% Of All Profits to Communities Affected by the “War on Drugs”WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Green Solutions (DBA Ethereal Gold Dispensary) today announced the launch of its online hemp-based cannabinoid dispensary. The online dispensary is a true industry leader that only lists products that have been proven to be third party tested, documented, and safe. Their team has a stringent approval process which includes requiring all products to have full Certificates of Analysis for every batch. Testing includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, and more — which is above industry standard.
Their online cannabinoid dispensary carries products that all contain under .3% THC by dry weight, following regulations per the 2018 Farm Bill. Ethereal Gold Dispensary has products featuring cannabinoids like CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9, as well as rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, THCV, and more. Their online dispensary is made to truly represents its customers and community, while also making a lasting social impact.
“There are thousands of companies making cannabinoid products in today’s world. And bigger companies don’t always mean better when it comes to safety and quality standards,” says Erik Fuchs, Technology Specialist at Ethereal Gold Dispensary,” In fact while vetting the vendors for our Dispensary, out of 48 contacted product manufacturers, when we asked for CoAs that showed not just potency, but also tests for residual solvents and other containments 26 of 48 stopped responding completely or had altered tests. 11 of the 48 said they would not preform additional tests to show their products were solvent and containment free. The remaining 10 were very helpful in providing all the information to show their product was as potent as promised, as well as solvent and contaminant free.”
Features and benefits of the online Ethereal Gold Dispensary include:
• 5% of profits donated to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement
• Testing standards greater than state and federal law to ensure customers have safe product
• A dedicated team of Handlers to assist customers find products that fit their individual needs
• Weekly news on cannabinoids and legality
• Involvement in the local community
Ethereal Gold Dispensary will be available starting now in soft launch, and releasing in full launch on April 20, 2022. Any orders over $85 from April 20 to May 20 will receive an Ethereal Gold Dispensary chocolate sampler of Delta-8 and Delta-9 chocolate minis (to states where legal). For more information on Ethereal Gold Dispensary, visit https://etherealgolddispensary.com/.
About Ethereal Gold Dispensary:
