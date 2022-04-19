Big Bend Open Road Race Revs Up, Will Shut Down Road

FORT STOCKTON – The annual Big Bend Open Road Race on U.S. Highway 285 between Fort Stockton and Sanderson is scheduled Saturday, April 23, 2022, with practices beginning Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The 118-mile roundtrip road race will close off U.S. Highway 285 to all other traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022. Motorists will need to find other routes for that period of time.

Practice sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and Thursday, April 21, 2022. Those practice runs will shut down nearly 9 miles of U.S. Highway 90 from just west of Three Mile Bridge starting at Highland place and going to the roadside park west of Sanderson. There will be gaps in practice every 20 or 30 minutes to allow regular traffic to go through, but alternate routes are still suggested.

Law enforcement will be present for the practice runs and the race itself. Likewise, ambulances and EMTs will be available.

A parade is also scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, in Fort Stockton. The parade route is basically starting at Rooney Park, heading north on Mian Street and then west on Dickinson Boulevard (also known as Business Interstate 10).

The race has five divisions. Four divisions are conducted in rally-like fashion, which means the closest average to the class wins. For example, whichever driver posts the closest average speed to 120 miles per hour in the 120 class wins that class.

The Unlimited Division is a more traditional race. The fastest driver to complete the 118-mile loop wins. Cars regularly exceed 1200 miles per hour in this division. The record top speed was set in 2002 by Dave Golder with a speed of 220.8 miles per hour.

For more information about the race, visit the race website at bborr.com.