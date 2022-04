DIVERSITY CREW Produces Timely “ROI of DEI” Event Hosted by CEO, Eve Mayer

On May 19th, top DEI practitioners share viewpoints on how an organization can use Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to ease the pain of The Great Resignation

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Chief Diversity Officers and DEI strategists will participate in a virtual event, on May 19th, presented by Diversity Crew . “The ROI of DEI - The Great Resignation” will provide insight for organizations striving to “Treat People Better” in 2022. There will be interviews from Chief Diversity Officers and practitioners from a multitude of industries.Eve Mayer, CEO of Diversity Crew, stated, “We are proud to present complimentary DEI education to the public with our free event open to all. We are grateful to our sponsors, Alternative Wealth Partners, Diversity Crew, and Eve Mayer Media.”Due to the pandemic, and the new realities around job fluctuation and availability, organizations are looking for ways to both combat and embrace the Great Resignation. In this period, companies are investing millions more dollars in DEI training, assessment, and consulting than we’ve ever seen. As we move through the Great Resignation, there is an urgency to learn from where we’ve “not” been. Diversity Crew has gathered some of the brightest minds in DEI to share one brief tip, each, for how an organization can use Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to overcome or ease the pain of The Great ResignationScheduled speakers include:Chris Moreland — Chief Diversity Officer/Managing Partner, Diversity CrewEve Mayer — CEO, Diversity CrewKevin Horan — Chief Soul Officer, JSXHarville and Helen Hunt-Hendrix — Safe ConversationsTiffanny Stepherson — Associate Director - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Crate & BarrelSeth Butler — Diversity Crew Poet LaureateKatia Delgado — Diversity Crew Senior Director of DEI InsightsTimi Lindsay — Diversity Crew PartnerShell Roth, M. Ed. — Diversity Crew PartnerAshley T. Brundage — Diversity Crew SpeakerKris Nurse — Diversity Crew PartnerKristin Durney — Diversity Crew PartnerMary Liz McNamara — Diversity Crew PartnerMichelle Witman — Diversity Crew PartnerJoanna C. Kemper — Diversity Crew PartnerDianna Slaton — Diversity Crew PartnerAttendees will be able to register for the free event at DiversityCrew.com/ROIofDEI starting April 22nd.About Diversity Crew:Diversity Crew is a nation-wide consortium of 50 diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants and speakers committed to helping organizations treat people better.