DIVERSITY CREW Produces Timely “ROI of DEI” Event Hosted by CEO, Eve Mayer
On May 19th, top DEI practitioners share viewpoints on how an organization can use Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to ease the pain of The Great Resignation
Leading Chief Diversity Officers and DEI strategists will participate in a virtual event, on May 19th, presented by Diversity Crew. "The ROI of DEI - The Great Resignation" will provide insight for organizations striving to "Treat People Better" in 2022. There will be interviews from Chief Diversity Officers and practitioners from a multitude of industries.
Eve Mayer, CEO of Diversity Crew, stated, “We are proud to present complimentary DEI education to the public with our free event open to all. We are grateful to our sponsors, Alternative Wealth Partners, Diversity Crew, and Eve Mayer Media.”
Due to the pandemic, and the new realities around job fluctuation and availability, organizations are looking for ways to both combat and embrace the Great Resignation. In this period, companies are investing millions more dollars in DEI training, assessment, and consulting than we’ve ever seen. As we move through the Great Resignation, there is an urgency to learn from where we’ve “not” been. Diversity Crew has gathered some of the brightest minds in DEI to share one brief tip, each, for how an organization can use Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to overcome or ease the pain of The Great Resignation
Scheduled speakers include:
Chris Moreland — Chief Diversity Officer/Managing Partner, Diversity Crew
Eve Mayer — CEO, Diversity Crew
Kevin Horan — Chief Soul Officer, JSX
Harville and Helen Hunt-Hendrix — Safe Conversations
Tiffanny Stepherson — Associate Director - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Crate & Barrel
Seth Butler — Diversity Crew Poet Laureate
Katia Delgado — Diversity Crew Senior Director of DEI Insights
Timi Lindsay — Diversity Crew Partner
Shell Roth, M. Ed. — Diversity Crew Partner
Ashley T. Brundage — Diversity Crew Speaker
Kris Nurse — Diversity Crew Partner
Kristin Durney — Diversity Crew Partner
Mary Liz McNamara — Diversity Crew Partner
Michelle Witman — Diversity Crew Partner
Joanna C. Kemper — Diversity Crew Partner
Dianna Slaton — Diversity Crew Partner
Attendees will be able to register for the free event at DiversityCrew.com/ROIofDEI starting April 22nd.
About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a nation-wide consortium of 50 diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants and speakers committed to helping organizations treat people better.
