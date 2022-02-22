Diversity Crew Expands Organization to 50; Marking Exceptional First-Year Performance
Diversity Crew has expanded its organization to 50 DEI professionals.
Seeing my dream of the brightest minds joining up to address race, gender, religious diversity, ethnic diversity, LGBTQ+, mental wellness and accessibility is a moment I can't describe adequately.”CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a burgeoning list of clients, Diversity Crew has ramped up its efforts in 2022 to remain at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion consulting.
— Eve Mayer
Exceptional performance and explosive growth during the first 20 months of business have necessitated additional partners, promotions from within, and additional staff. This expansion is essential to best serve a growing list of reputable and caring clients.
"Seeing my dream of the brightest minds joining up to address race, gender, religious diversity, ethnic diversity, LGBTQ+, mental wellness and accessibility is a moment I can't describe adequately” says CEO Eve Mayer. “When we replace the judgment of humans with curiosity and appreciation, kindness, productivity, and profitability win.”
The development of the organization will provide Diversity Crew with the resources necessary to deliver highly successful results to even more clients, while strengthening relationships with the current roster of organizations that have chosen to make diversity, equity, and inclusion a key part of their success.
About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew, a certified women-owned business, is a consortium of fifty professionals focusing on diversity and inclusion through lived and professional experiences. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We develop strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers discounts to women- or minority-owned organizations and nonprofits. DiversityCrewInstitute.com was launched in April 2021 to offer affordable, accessible, and actionable online diversity, equity, and inclusion education, on demand. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com
