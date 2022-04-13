Chris Moreland Releases First Book, Blind Attraction to Certainty, and Diversity Crew Press is Born
Chris Moreland’s first book, Blind Attraction to Certainty, published by Diversity Crew Press, will be released to the public on April 28, 2022.
With our new publishing arm, we can amplify voices that need to be heard! We're so proud of Chris, and that now this gifted speaker’s vision can reach more people than ever before through his book.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Moreland, Chief Diversity Officer / Managing Partner of Diversity Crew, says "I am thrilled to have completed my first book. I owe so much thanks and gratitude to the many organizations and people who have been part of my personal leadership journey. I hope that you enjoy, learn from, and share the lessons in Blind Attraction to Certainty with your family, friends, and associates. This has become one small attempt to make all of us better people and better able to work together as humans.”
— Eve Mayer, CEO, Diversity Crew
About the Book
Get ready to get comfortable with discomfort. Discomfort is the backbone of an effective diversity program, and you and your company will never experience your full potential if you remain forever in your comfort zone. Blind Attraction to Certainty will show you how to successfully implement DEI in your workplace.
Blind Attraction to Certainty is about improving leadership through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and how thoughtful integration of these concepts will make your organization run more smoothly while increasing corporate profitability. Diversity Crew’s managing partner, Chris Moreland, shows you how to make smart, sustainable, DEI-driven change in the workplace.
Eve Mayer, CEO of Diversity Crew, announces the launch of Diversity Crew Press: “With our new publishing arm, we can amplify voices that need to be heard! We are so proud of Chris, and that now this gifted speaker’s vision can reach more people than ever before through his book.”
The book launch of Blind Attraction to Certainty — an invite-only event sponsored by Alternative Wealth Partners, Diversity Crew, Just Ride It, and Diversity Crew Institute — will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Communities Foundation of Texas. Prizes will be awarded, including a scholarship to Diversity Crew Institute valued at $2,299.
According to CEO Kelly Ann Winget, “Alternative Wealth Partners is proud to sponsor this event for a book that directly addresses unconscious bias. The finance industry is one of the most homogenous industries, and we would like to challenge that narrative to create wealth for all!”
About the Author, Chris Moreland:
Chris is a gifted speaker and writer serving as the Chief Diversity Officer and Managing Partner of Diversity Crew. Chris has held multiple senior executive roles over the past 20+ years, with reputable companies such as the General Electric Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Mobil, Expedia, and Microsoft. Chris received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master’s in Business Administration from Central Michigan University, a Certificate of Inclusion and Diversity from Cornell University, and a DEI Certification from Diversity Crew Institute.
About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a nation-wide consortium of 50 diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants and speakers committed to helping organizations treat people better.
Eve Mayer
Diversity Crew
+1 469-964-2609
email us here