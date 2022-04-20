Emerging Industry Professionals’ Michigan CannaTech Expo Begins, Bringing the Best in the Industry to Mt. Pleasant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is proud to announce our Michigan CannaTech expo has officially begun at Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. This two-day event will run from April 20 to April 21, 2022.
With over 150 exhibitors, dozens of top-notch seminar speakers, and many key sponsors, this is one event serious CannaTech professionals will not want to miss.
“Our sponsors’ knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with Emerging Industry Professionals. “We are pleased to have them.”
Our sponsors include:
● Michigan GreenState, a Hearst Publication
● Cannabis Science & Technology
● Cannabis Tech Today
● Simple Solvents
● AdaptiveHR
● Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan
● Harvest 360 Technologies
● First Strike Finance
● ICS Consulting
● Renewed Earth
● Sensi Magazine
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $3 billion industry.
Additionally, we are proud to welcome Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, as a key seminar speaker. Join him for his 3 p.m. session on April 20th titled “Michigan’s Evolving Cannabis Market” to learn the latest in Michigan’s ever-changing industry.
Other key sessions include:
● “A Guide to Regulatory Compliance: Being Proactive Versus Being Reactive” - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Service
● “Cannabis License Opportunities in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan in 2022” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Cannabis Marketing Strategies” - Edward Fritz, Hearst Media
● “No One Grows Alone, How Sales Can Save Craft Cannabis” - Francesca Vavala, The Sales Joint
● “High-Quality Payroll & HR Services” - Teresa Kearney, Panacea Payroll
● “Achieving Goals through Effective Brand Packaging” - Dan Matauch, Flow Design
● “Check Your Soil: Branding and Culture in Business” - Joey McCormick, Waste Farmers
To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/2022-michigan-cannatech-expo/2022-michigan-cannatech-seminar-agenda/.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
