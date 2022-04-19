HMS Software Releases TimeControl Project, An Evolutionary New Product For Project Management At All Levels

TimeControl Project

This Premium version of the popular TimeControl Online timesheet system adds Project Planning and Execution tools to work simultaneously.

M, Q, CA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, a thought leader in enterprise project management and enterprise timesheet system has just announced TimeControl Project. This is a premium version of HMS Software’s TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription services in the Cloud. TimeControl Project is a completely new approach to project management and brings project planning and project execution tools to an already robust set of functionality in TimeControl.

With TimeControl Project, we have taken a radical new approach to project management systems,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “Over the years we’ve been in the industry, we have seen project management tools designed for the enterprise that started from the notion that all project management data and analysis in the organization are essentially one big set of projects and sub projects. But that’s not how organizations work. The view of an executive at the Strategic Level isn’t at all the view of a worker at the Tactical Level.”

TimeControl Project delivers tools to have data, analysis and displays, called “Views” tailored to multiple perspectives. Executive Users at the Strategic Level can see things as a spreadsheet for example while project and resource managers at the Operational Level can view data more as a Barchart View with resource capacity information. Tactical Users can work in a more Project Management Agile mode using Board Views with cards that can move between columns.

“What we’ve created with TimeControl Project is the ability to integrate or blend data when that’s appropriate and disconnect it to make it independent when that is more effective,” says Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software’s Director of Technical Services. “The result is that an executive who is working on next year’s annual project budget isn’t having their data shift on them as they type because data from an end user updated a task for this week. That’s a game changer in how we deploy project management.”

TimeControl Project is being offered as a premium version of HMS Software’s subscription as a service Timesheet, TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online. Subscription pricing varies by volume.

For more information about TimeControl Project visit the website at project.timecontrol.com.