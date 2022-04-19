Illinois Media School Completes 5th Season Producing and Live Streaming for the Windy City Bulls.

Illinois Media School has built a unique partnership with the Windy City Bulls - Chicago Bulls NBA G League Affiliate.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Media School has built a unique partnership with the Windy City Bulls - Chicago Bulls NBA G League Affiliate. The collaboration provides our students with real-world, hands-on training. They learn by creating professional quality on-air production, as our student interns cover all home games at NOW Arena.

Wrapping up our 5th season in this partnership, students from both our Chicago and Lombard Campuses benefit from the quality real-time training by our award-winning instructors, who are professionals in the industry. Grammy-winning Audio Engineer Darius Lawrence, Retired Chicago WGN Sports Broadcaster David I. Zaslowsky, and Executive Producer Joe DiGiacomo, a 20-year veteran of sports production and owner of JCD Productions, head up this crew of interns. This impressive team focuses on preparing our students to be the candidates of choice by hiring managers in the industry. Our interns are tasked with the successful production and live stream transmission of the Windy City Bulls season, which is telecasted on both NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN platforms, in accordance with all NBA G League rules.

The distinctive opportunity is made possible with the support and commitment of the President of the Windy City Bulls, Brad Seymour, who shared a statement with our National Employer Representative, Lynda Leciejewski,

“Since the beginning of our franchise’s first season in 2016, our partnership with the Illinois Media School has proven to be a key to the quality broadcasts we are expected to produce for each of our home games.

Our local broadcast partnership with NBC Sports Chicago, and the NBA G League’s broadcast partnership with the ESPN platforms, demand that we provide a quality product for the viewing audience. The technical expertise and on-air talent that IMS offers have continued to meet our expectations in this space.

We have enjoyed having IMS alongside us as we collaborate to bring new ideas to the table. IMS’ leadership and students continue to identify opportunities to offer and accept suggestions to ensure we give viewers the best experience possible.”

We are already looking forward to next season. Our students enroll at Illinois Media School for exceptional real-world experiences, hands-on training, and the industry pros who train them to be at the top of their game.

