Green Wine Future 2022’s Key Sponsors
International Organizations and Businesses Demand Sustainability
Green Wine Future 2022, an international wine business conference focused on Sustainability Solutions and Climate Crisis Responses, is pleased to announce its key sponsors:
Wineally: Wineally is a B2B business system that digitizes wine information to help wine producers, wine merchants, hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets increase revenues and cut costs.
Cave de Jurançon: Bringing together nearly 300 wine growers, Cave de Jurançon plays a major role in the AOC Jurançon and the AOC Béarn. The cooperative operates 750 hectares of vineyards, 45 acres of which are tended to by their own team.
TOTA: Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization representing tourism interests throughout the Thompson Okanagan region in the southern interior of British Columbia Canada.
Agrovin: Since 1960, the Agrovin mission is to provide winemakers with the tools needed to create their perfect wine. They deliver solutions centered around the winemaking industry to improve the quality, quantity, efficiency, and longevity of wine.
Bonterra Organic Vineyards: Bonterra Organic Vineyards in Mendocino County is the world’s first organically farmed, Climate Neutral certified wine.
Barossa Wine: Barossa in southern Australia is the country’s longest unbroken lineage of winemakers and grape-growing families. International wine writers, judges, retailers and consumers widely regard Barossa as Australia’s most famous wine region.
Treasury Wine Estates: This Australian global winemaking and distribution business is one of the world's largest wine companies. Their top wine brands include Penfold’s, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes and Sterling Vineyards.
Wines of Chile: Wines of Chile represents Chilean winemakers and helps promote Chilean wines national and internationally.
Wines of Portugal: The Wines of Portugal brand promotes all the differentiating characteristics, terroir, climate conditions and winemaking styles that comprise Portuguese wines.
Other sponsors include Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Wines of South Africa, Sogrape, Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, New Zealand Wine, Visit Greenland, CA Wines, AEB Engineering and Interprofesional del Vino de España.
Green Wine Future 2022 will occur May 23-26, a fully online gathering broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish, French and Italian from eight parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. More than 120 speakers will speak about new technologies, viticultural and oenological advances, sustainable finance, green tourism, business and governmental policies, biodiversity, water, community responsibility, and more.
About Chrand Events
CHRAND is an agency founded by former tennis professional and Olympic captain Pancho Campo. Organizers of world-class events for the last 30 years in over 20 countries, CHRAND has managed and produced concerts, sporting events, summits and conferences with some of the most important world leaders, artists, athletes, and Nobel Prize winners including: US President Barack Obama, US Vice-President Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, film director Francis Ford Coppola, Sting, Pink Floyd, André Agassi and Enrique Iglesias amongst other notables.
Michael Wangbickler (Pacific Time)
President, Balzac Communications
mwangbickler@balzac.com
Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
mwangbickler@balzac.com