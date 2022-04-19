Cayuga Centers Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification
Cayuga Centers earns Great Place to Work Certification for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This award is based on what current employees say about the organization.
'Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily, it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience.'”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, KINGS, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The prestigious award recognizes employers based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the organization. This year, 61 percent of Cayuga Centers’ employees said it’s a great place to work. Out of that 61 percent, 88 percent said they feel good about the ways the organization contributes to the community.
“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Cayuga Centers is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” says president and CEO, Edward Myers Hayes. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Cayuga Centers. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, have access to great benefits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
Cayuga Centers is hiring
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Learn more about life at Cayuga Centers and view their open positions at cayugacenters.org/careers. Cayuga Centers is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Their services and employment are provided in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, ancestry, religious creed, disability, and age.
About Cayuga Centers:
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org for more information.
About Great Place to Work Certification:
Great Place to Work certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.
