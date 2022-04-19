Rakesh and Mei Sarna Announce the 2022 Scholarship Application Dates
Accepting applications from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022
Mei and I realize how difficult the last two years have been. This has only strengthened our resolve to continue to support students to achieve their aspirations through higher education.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Rakesh Sarna
For the fourth consecutive year, Rakesh and Mei are pleased to continue their commitment to helping students pursue higher education, offering scholarships of $1,500 to current university and college students in the United States.
Applications will be accepted between June 1, 2022, and August 31, 2022.
With an extensive professional history in the field of hospitality, Mei and Rakesh appreciate the value of a degree or diploma when pursuing a career. They are committed to helping provide deserving students with the financial assistance they need to attend a post-secondary institution.
As part of their submissions, applicants must submit a 500-word essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship, what they hope to accomplish with it, and what their career goals are for the future.
Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter, current class schedule, or another form of proof of enrollment to be considered.
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer — International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh recently completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and recently completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinarian Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
