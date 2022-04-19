KIPP Albany Community Public Charter Schools Hosts Virtual Hiring Event for K-12 Educators and Admin Staff on May 2nd
KIPP Albany staffs up for the July launch of KIPP Capital Region, which will be the largest public charter network in upstate New York.
We are excited and energized about our growth at KIPP Albany; soon to be KIPP Capital Region. Our seven schools are looking for innovative educators to lead the change-makers of tomorrow.”ALBANY, NEW YORK, U.S., April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 19, 2022— KIPP Albany is excited to announce a virtual hiring event designed to attract teachers, operations professionals, and school administrators to join a growing team and network. The event, which will be held on May 2nd, is a partnership with DIVERSITY in Ed, and experienced leader in virtual educator recruitment. Registered candidates who attend will get a chance to connect with KIPP Albany and the future KIPP Capital Region, a network of 7 public charter schools including KIPP Albany and Troy Prep schools that will be the largest such network in upstate New York.
— Stephanie Valle, Executive Director
The network will be looking to hire positions for K-12 teachers in three elementary schools, three middle schools, and one high school. Says Executive Director Stephanie Valle, "we are excited and energized about our growth at KIPP Albany; soon to be KIPP Capital Region. Our seven schools and robust regional support team have a shared vision of a joyful, academically excellent school experience. We are looking for innovative educators to join our team and family to lead the change-makers of tomorrow."
KIPP Albany encourages all interested candidates to attend the May 2nd event to learn more about their schools and building network, emphasizing three key points that make their schools stand out as an excellent place to pursue a career at this critical moment for students and educators: 1) core relationships, 2) employee support, and 3) a growth mindset for professional development.
The KIPP Albany team centers relationships as a driver of success for both students and staff, describing KIPP as a “vibrant community full purpose and impact.” Current or future educators looking to work in a collaborative environment would do well to attend the event to learn more about the intentional curation of joyful environments that emphasize academic excellence and collaboration with families and communities to empower and amplify each student’s strengths.
KIPP Albany also notes that employee support, in the form of benefits, compensation, and a focus on work/life balance is a major strength of their future network. Successful applicants who secure employment with have access to a comprehensive health and wellness benefits package with generous paid time off, competitive salaries, health, dental and vision coverage. Employees are also encouraged to take part in educational and professional development programs, including an annual tuition reimbursement program. KIPP Albany currently offers an on-site daycare with reduced cost tuition for staff, a first of its kind program at a public school in the Capital Region.
In addition, employees of KIPP Albany and KIPP Capital Region will have access to an “endless” array of professional development experiences. Attendees to the May 2nd event will be able to learn more about the robust regional support team, which helps create a community where new and experienced teachers can develop their skills and further their careers.
Interested candidates can register for the May 2nd event at https://kipp.careerfairexpo.com, or contact Kate Better with questions at kbetter@kipptechvalley.org.
