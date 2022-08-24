DIVERSITY in Ed Relaunches Print Edition of Magazine; Distribution to 750 Colleges Nationwide
Experienced leader in the diversity and virtual recruitment space for schools and districts resumes print run of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine in September.
Dr. Santarvis Brown offers expert insight on hiring principals, as well as how teachers can make their “side hustles” work for them.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and teacher recruitment experts DIVERSITY in Ed are excited to relaunch the print edition of their long running diversity and recruitment industry publication, DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine. The magazine, which pivoted to a digital only version during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has long been a resource for teacher candidates, current teachers, school and district leaders and administrators, and other stakeholders passionate about improving diversity in our nation’s schools.
— DIVERSITY in Ed
In September, as schools grapple with both staffing and diversity challenges, 15,000 copies of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine will ship to 750 colleges and universities across the country, with an additional 100,000 digital distributions anticipated within the larger education community. The print magazine offers concrete resources and opportunities to connect BIPOC teachers with schools in need of talented educators.
The relaunch issue will feature a range of contributors, including Dr. Santarvis Brown who offers expert insight on hiring principals, as well as how teachers can make their “side hustles” work for them. The issue also celebrates the 2021 Teachers of the Year, spotlighting excellent teachers from diverse backgrounds who are making a real difference in their communities. As always, the magazine will also provide support from a wide range of experts to new teachers and teacher candidates beginning to engage in their job search. DIVERSITY in Ed Advisory Board member Virginia Rodriguez offers guidance for managing multiple languages and cultures in the classroom; plus, additional content provides insight into the now commonplace world of virtual recruiting.
For more information on how to receive a copy of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine, or to learn more about upcoming recruitment events, please visit https://www.diversityined.com/.
