DIVERSITY in Ed Continues to Expand Virtual Recruitment Efforts Through Candidate Fairs and District Partnerships
Experienced leader in the diversity and virtual recruitment space for schools/districts shares recent data on virtual recruitment fairs and new partnerships.
Together, with leaders from a range of fields, we know we can help solve the teacher shortage through multimedia teacher recruitment strategies that connect diverse educators to schools.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S., April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and teacher recruitment experts DIVERSITY in Ed are continuing their near 20-year history as a leader in recruitment of educators from diverse backgrounds with another season of successful recruitment events.
— Trina Edwards
At a time when schools and districts across the country are facing continued challenges with teacher retention, alongside increased awareness of the need to strengthen their commitments to staff diversity, DIVERSITY in Ed has begun to launch partnerships to support motivated districts to tap into their expertise and support their efforts. Upcoming events include an April 30th recruitment event for the 40+ school districts in the Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE), and a May 2nd event for the KIPP Capital Region in Albany, NY.
Notes DIVERSITY in Ed Director of Operations Trina Edwards, “together, with leaders from a range of fields, we know we can help solve the teacher shortage, school by school, through multimedia teacher recruitment strategies that connect teacher candidates of color to schools and districts who need talented, committed educators.”
DIVERSITY in Ed has seen significant evolution since their founding and recognizes their current offerings as the sum of many parts—including growth, progression, value, and strength. In 2005, the organization’s sole offering was a print magazine with national distribution to college students and job seekers from diverse backgrounds. Today, DIVERSITY in Ed’s work includes a robust membership driven job board, plus virtual recruitment fairs for schools and districts ready to utilize technology to grow a passionate, diverse talent pipeline of teacher candidates.
One of the most significant drivers of growth over the last decade has been a partnership with the seasoned vFairs team of experts in technology and customer support. This alliance has increased the capacity and quality of the virtual recruitment solutions DIVERSITY of Ed offers its school members, which can be seen in their consistent virtual fair registration numbers—a total of 4,901 candidates combined in 2020 and 2021, with close to 80% of all attendees identifying as a teacher of color and/or bilingual.
For more information on DIVERSITY in Ed’s current recruitment fairs, or to learn more about how to partner to find recruitment solutions for your school or district, please visit https://www.diversityined.com/main/clients/products.
Trina Edwards
Diversity Recruitment Partners
+1 281-265-2473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn