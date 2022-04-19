# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

04-12-22

Trooper Owen Reed summonsed Trevor Moon (50) of Sedgwick, for Operating with a Revoked License after a traffic stop in Penobscot.

04-14-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Deer Isle where money was reported stolen from a wallet that was left in a vehicle during the past few days. Investigation continues.

Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a crash on US Route 1 in Columbia. Woodrow Richardson (61) of Columbia left the roadway suddenly and crashed into a telephone pole. Woodrow suffered minor injuries from the crash. An investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the crash is from a medical event. Versant Power, McLaughlin’s Towing, and local fire departments assisted.

04-15-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais. Austin Serrato (24) of Calais was found to be operating after revocation and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration that exceeded 150 days. Austin was charged as a result of the investigation.

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to a theft complaint in Danforth where a .45 caliber Sig Sauer handgun was reported stolen from either a vehicle or a workplace. Investigation continues.