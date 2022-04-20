Mila and Maket announce a new partnership to leverage AI for generative architecture
This collaboration will enable both entities to develop and apply advances at the intersection of their respective technologies to optimize generative design.
We are proud to collaborate with fellow Montreal-based Maket to leverage our expertise and deliver innovative design options for building and planning.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maket Technologies Inc., a generative AI startup aiming to revolutionize the practice of architectural planning, is excited to announce that it has formed a strategic partnership with Mila, the world’s largest deep learning research institute, to bring AI-powered architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry solutions to market.
— Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President, Mila
“Generative design is still in its infancy, but it will inevitably have a transformative impact on how all buildings are designed, built and optimized going forward,” says Patrick Murphy, CEO of Maket. “A partnership with Mila will provide us access to the best deep learning researchers in the world, allowing us to commercialize a fully generative platform for AEC professionals worldwide.”
The partnership will allow Mila to make important deep learning contributions to the AEC community, an industry that has lacked major research and pioneering technological advances over the past decade. Maket’s access to Mila’s top-tier researchers and partner network will help Maket develop novel generative algorithms to significantly accelerate automation in the architectural planning space.
“Generative design for architectural planning is a definitive shift that will enable creative and adaptive solutions for the industry,” says Stéphane Létourneau, Mila’s Executive Vice-President. “We are proud to collaborate with fellow Montreal-based Maket to leverage our expertise and deliver innovative design options for building and planning.”
The partnership will also enhance Maket’s employer profile as a vibrant Montreal-based start-up, enabling the company to leverage this strategic relationship to attract and retain talented candidates in deep learning & generative design.
About Mila
Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together nearly 900 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila’s mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.
About Maket Technologies Inc.
Composed of a dynamic and purposeful team of architects, computer scientists and design professionals, and backed by the internationally renowned Techstars accelerator, Maket is a Montreal, QC-based Canadian startup recognized for leveraging advances in deep learning to develop innovative solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. With a vision of universally available and affordable construction, the company aspires to democratize outdated architectural planning processes from end to end – by empowering designers, builders, and their stakeholders with generative AI technology that elevates productivity, drives business growth and enhances customer outcomes, while helping to reduce negative impacts on the environment. For more information, visit maket.ca or contact Patrick Murphy, CEO, at patrick@maket.ca.
