Sick of SIEM Limitations and Costs? Explore a Move to Cloud-Scale Security Analytics on The Virtual CISO Podcast
There’s a lot of pressure to have “provable security and compliance” with a Security Information Event Management solution, but SIEM can be slow & expensive.
By leveraging cloud-based services, the latest tools can quickly store and process vast volumes of data—even in real-time—and return responses quickly using stream processing”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIEM solutions of all shapes and sizes abound, and all claim to provide fast, accurate answers to critical security questions related to incident detection and response. But the reality for security teams is that SIEMs often fail to improve threat detection meaningfully. It can be brutally difficult and expensive to get data into your SIEM, shortcutting what data sources you analyze. Then there’s the pain of building queries, the long lead times to get answers back, the frustrations of false positives, and the misery of maintaining the system. Enter serverless SIEM. By leveraging cloud-based services, the latest tools can quickly store and process vast volumes of data—even in real-time—and return responses quickly using stream processing. Popular languages like Python do the trick for flexible queries without data science expertise. All with near-zero overhead on your operations and IT. This is Panther, a revolutionary SaaS tool built by security practitioners that promises to “bring your security data to life” and ease the pain of traditional SIEM. To explain how Panther works and how it solves the core problems of traditional SIEM, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Jack Naglieri, Founder and CEO of Panther. Hosting the show, as always, is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner. Topics discussed include:
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
- The prevalent challenges and limiting factors that led to Panther’s development
- The massive scale, speed, and query flexibility advantages of Panther’s serverless architecture and real-time analysis capability
- Why security pros don’t need a Ph.D. in Hadoop to query security data in Panther
- How stream processing enables proactive security incident detection and response
- Why Jack hates the term SIEM
If you are currently dealing with SIEM-related frustrations or are considering a SIEM solution, this episode will expand your view of the possibilities for successful threat detection.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+17173078586 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn