Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,553 in the last 365 days.

Intersection Closures Planned on 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Saturday, April 16, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that intersection closures are planned as part of the 41st Street project in Sioux Falls.

Beginning Monday April 18, 2022, and extending through May 27, 2022, the south-side 41st Street intersections at Gateway Boulevard, Terry Avenue, and Cathy Avenue will be closed on an intermittent basis.

Only one of these intersections will be closed at a time and traffic control signs will direct drivers to the open intersections.

Construction crews will be installing water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer pipes along 41st Street throughout this period. 

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and to consider using alternate routes.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

 

-30-

You just read:

Intersection Closures Planned on 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.