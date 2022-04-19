Intersection Closures Planned on 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 16, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that intersection closures are planned as part of the 41st Street project in Sioux Falls.

Beginning Monday April 18, 2022, and extending through May 27, 2022, the south-side 41st Street intersections at Gateway Boulevard, Terry Avenue, and Cathy Avenue will be closed on an intermittent basis.

Only one of these intersections will be closed at a time and traffic control signs will direct drivers to the open intersections.

Construction crews will be installing water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer pipes along 41st Street throughout this period.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and to consider using alternate routes.

