The SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Ecotour For Families - June 2022
SAVE THE FROGS! will lead a family-focused ecotour in the Costa Rican rainforest this June, with 100% of proceeds supporting environmental conservation efforts.
SAVE THE FROGS! does a fantastic job of organizing everything beautifully & ensuring that safety is never in jeopardy. Superb work!! It’s why they’re such a trusted leader in ecotourism.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families are seeking unique vacation experiences, especially ones that bring their children closer to nature and introduce them to different cultures. Ecotourism has been on the rise in recent years, and as the general public becomes more aware of the rapid disappearance of amphibians and the allure of these cryptic but beautiful animals, frog-focused tourism has become increasingly popular.
— Ronni Trankel, California; Four-time SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour Participant
SAVE THE FROGS! is inviting families to join its SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Ecotour For Families, which takes place June 19th to 30th, 2022. This amazing adventure will encompass the rainforest, volcanoes, and beaches, and an abundance of opportunities to find and photograph amphibians. The tour aims to introduce nature enthusiasts to the wild world of frogs and to help fund the conservation and protection of some of the world’s most biodiverse habitats.
Costa Rica has an incredible array of biodiversity, landscapes and ecosystems, and is home to 214 known amphibian species, all within a very small geographical area. There are lots of frogs to be found, making Costa Rica a perfect place for a SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour.
While best known for their pioneering efforts to save the world's rapidly disappearing amphibian species, SAVE THE FROGS! is also a leader in ecotourism, having led frog-focused adventures throughout Latin America (the world's amphibian biodiversity hotspot) since 2013. SAVE THE FROGS! has a long history of educating kids about amphibians and the environment, and has brought numerous families on its past ecotours. Due to the demand for a family-focused tour, this tour has been created as the first of its kind families-only frog-focused ecotour.
The tour is being led by SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger, who has given over 400 educational presentations on amphibians in 20+ countries. Costa Rican ecotourism expert Carlos Roberto Chavarria will be handling tour logistics and sharing his extensive knowledge of Costa Rica's birds, bats and environmental issues. The tour will be joined by numerous local wildlife experts. Ecotour participants can be assured of an extremely educational experience in beautiful natural settings. Nightly accommodation will be at some of Costa Rica's most comfortable ecolodges.
The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife. Frog populations have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events to spread the word about the rapid disappearance of amphibians and empower citizens of all walks of life to protect their local frogs, toads, salamanders and newts.
You can learn more about the SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Ecotour For Families and sign up at:
https://savethefrogs.com/ecotours
Spaces are limited but still available. Entry into Costa Rica is straightforward with proof of COVID vaccine, and flights from the USA are still available at low prices.
