Matrix Technology Group Creates Best-in-Class Audio/Visual and Video Conferencing Systems for ACRES Capital
Leading provider of tech infrastructure elevates conference area and creates separate media/collaboration studio for preeminent commercial real estate lenderUNIONDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Technology Group (MTG) -- a leading provider of technology infrastructure consulting, design and integration, specializing in the implementation of network, low voltage, audio-visual, and electronic security systems -- has completed two design/build spaces for ACRES Capital -- a nationally-recognized commercial real estate middle market lender -- comprising a state-of-the-art boardroom and separate media/collaboration area. Both spaces are located at ACRES Capital’s corporate offices at 390 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY.
The new best-in-class boardroom features AV/VC (audio-visual-voice conferencing) systems for Company management. The technology selected provides the latest high-fidelity audio system, utilizing beam tracking microphone technology, and an auto tracking camera system that produces a near autonomous meeting experience.
The multipurpose media/collaboration broadcast space is made up of five different configurations, offering the ability to simultaneously record and/or live-stream or video conference. The versatile space includes multiple microphone options, broadcast lighting, retractable auto tracking cameras, retractable room blackout shades, ultra-high definition (UHD) audio visual switching and 99-percent, fully automated control. Moreover, the highly complex system may be concurrently operated from one station or adapted to more conventional meeting use, as an adjunct to ACRES Capital’s recreated boardroom.
“In addition to being one of the country’s most prominent commercial real estate lenders, the principals of ACRES Capital are prolific podcasters in the industry and, additionally, host well-received webinars,” points out Emir Hot, Matrix Founder and Strategy/Partner. “Rather than the conventional virtual meeting space, they came to us for a sophisticated, professional-quality AV/VC program that could be operated inhouse.”
Adds Stephen Fitzsimons, Audio Visual/Partner, MTG, “In a standard broadcast situation, you generally have a staff of professionals operating cameras, audio, lighting, and beyond. To meet the criteria of the ACRES team, which is self-producing dynamic programming, we developed a ‘one-button’ solution to facilitate the seamless operation of a highly complex, technically-advanced system.”
Mr. Fitzsimons worked with Matrix service partner Nicholas Russo, as well as other inhouse engineers and technicians, managed to navigate supply chain shortages of raw materials. With the project in its final stages, they have successfully provided a timely A/V installation for ACRES Capital’s popular podcasts.
# # #
About Matrix Technology Group:
Founded in 2012, Matrix Technology Group (MTG) specializes in the design and implementation of network, low voltage, audio-visual and security systems. The firm is recognized worldwide for both the quality of its work and inhouse maintenance division. A one-stop shop, MTG’s complimentary service lines comprise Network Design, Technology Engineering, Structured Cabling, Audio-Visual Design and Implementation, Electronic Security Systems, and 24/7 On-call Service and Maintenance. With a client base that includes WeWork, Indeed NYC, Columbia University, Apple Bank for Savings, and CBRE, among others, and project assignments spanning the United Estates, coast to coast, as well as Mexico, Singapore and beyond, MTG has the capacity to connect companies seamlessly and securely around the world. More information about MTG’s services and current clients may be found at https://www.matrixtg.com/
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 917-881-5360
linda@alexandermktg.com