Business Reporter: A growing trend in application development

How low-code platforms can make enterprises more agile

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Kurt Dyer, Banking Lead (Americas) of Newgen Software talks about how low-code platforms can become gamechangers in software development. With the high intensity of digital disruption in the financial and insurance sectors, it’s become key for established providers to respond to shifting customer expectations and an ever-changing market with the agility that enables them to stay in the game against start-ups.

In low-code development, a developer implements elements of an application using pre-coded modules through a drag-and-drop interface. Platforms with low-code capabilities employ visual, declarative techniques rather than programming to build applications, thus making business and subject matter experts more involved in solution delivery as either leaders or participants. Low-code developments can also accelerate the pace of internal developers by requiring up to 4 times less resources to deploy a new application. Low-code platform use cases can range from single applications that require no coding at all to enterprise-level ones that can enable the development of even mission-critical solutions.

Newgen’s low-code application platform has been designed to empower the development and deployment of complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. Users of the platform can feel that they are much more in control of their processes and have better visibility of their digital transformation processes. Application development driven by low code is expected to reach 65 per cent by 2024, according to Gartner.

To learn more about how low-code applications can accelerate development and time-to-market, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Newgen

New Delhi-based Newgen Software is a globally recognized provider of Low Code Automation Platform for Digital Transformation. It has been positioned in the Magic Quadrants for Intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) and BPM-Platform-Based Case Management frameworks by leading analyst firms.

www.newgensoft.com

