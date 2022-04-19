Southern Humorist Jane Jenkins Herlong's New Book - "Sweet Tea Secrets From the Deep-Fried South" - Available Today
Just in Time for Mother’s Day, Gift Book Shares 50 Stories of Wit and Wisdom, Steeped in Southern Culture
This book is...a celebration of...our Southern values. It’s also a venue for me to share a few over-the-top stories from my upbringing that can bring hope, healing, and a lot of laughter”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern humorist Jane Jenkins Herlong is known across the US for her entertaining live shows, inspiring musical collaborations, and clever observations on her southern upbringing. Now, she shares her signature joy and humor in her upcoming fifth book, a full color gift book titled SWEET TEA SECRETS FROM THE DEEP-FRIED SOUTH: Sassy, Sacred, Southern Stories Filled with Hope and Humor (Tyndale House Publishers), releasing today, April 19, 2022 (ISBN: 978-1-4964-5591-8).
— Jane Jenkins Herlong
“This book is both a celebration of, and an attempt to preserve, our Southern values,” shares Jane. “Now more than ever, we need to find the humor in our ways, and learn to laugh at ourselves. It’s also a venue for me to share a few over-the-top stories from my upbringing that can bring hope, healing, and a lot of laughter.”
SWEET TEA SECRETS FROM THE DEEP-FRIED SOUTH shares fifty unusual, but true, faith-filled stories of growing up in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Whether you love Southern ways of life or find their ways strange and amusing, you’ll be entertained and inspired with warm Southern-fried humor and tried-and-true tips for attaining the best version of yourself. Colorful and beautifully illustrated, this collection of stories addresses specific landmark events in Jane’s life, along with issues in a Southern woman’s life, such as fitting into the covered-dish church culture, sacred sisterhood, finding hope in every season of life, and why so many people are drawn to beauty pageant competitions.
Jane says, “I hope people are inspired by the book to take some of our Southern-isms and consider how they apply to our lives now. It will inspire you to surround yourself with people who encourage you to dream big, embrace who you are and who you are becoming, and celebrate people who are different from you. This collection of Southern secrets will make your life as refreshing as a glass of sweet tea!”
For more information on Jane Jenkins Herlong or SWEET TEA SECRETS FROM THE DEEP-FRIED SOUTH, please go to https://janeherlong.com/
About the Author:
Jane Jenkins Herlong is a SiriusXM Southern Humorist, international best-selling/award-winning author, professional singer, recording artist and professional speaker. An inductee into the prestigious Speaker Hall of Fame, Jane is also the author of five books, including her latest offering “Sweet Tea Secrets from the Deep-Fried South” (Tyndale House). A former Miss America contestant, Jane criss‐crosses the country sharing her unique brand of sweet tea wisdom and Southern-fried humor.
About Tyndale House Publishers:
Since its founding in 1962, Tyndale House Publishers has been a voice to trust for generations of readers. Today, Tyndale is one of the largest independent Christian publishers in the world. Tyndale’s mission is to make the Bible accessible to as many people as possible in language that they can relate and respond to. Tyndale publishes the Holy Bible, New Living Translation (NLT), and offers nonfiction books that equip readers with Christ-centered insight, counsel, and life-improving stories. In addition, Tyndale publishes fiction from fresh new voices and celebrated authors alike, capturing the imagination of millions of readers. With a deep understanding of the importance of nurturing future generations, Tyndale also publishes children’s products that make God’s Word and wisdom come alive. Tyndale’s independent status allows it to follow its founding model, giving a majority of annual revenue—more than $110 million throughout its history—to charitable missions. With every book purchased, Tyndale readers help meet the physical and spiritual needs of people around the world.
TYNDALE and Tyndale’s quill logo are registered trademarks of Tyndale House Ministries.
Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 714-553-5181
