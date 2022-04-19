Autoinjectors Industry Analysis and Top Key Players Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Autoinjectors Market Size – USD 45.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global autoinjectors market . It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Gene Editing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems. Majority of devices are pen-shaped and equipped with a hypodermic needle. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe at the required site of injection and pushing a button.

Autoinjector devices are commonly used to treat different conditions such as multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These devices offer multiple benefits over conventional processes and offer higher accuracy and efficacy, lower risk of needlestick injuries, consistent delivery of dosage, and others. Home care settings segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Key Highlights From The Report :

In March 2020, SHL Medical acquired Weibel CDS. The acquisition helped SHL Medical to strengthen its ability to offer more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered functionality and designs.

The key competitors profiled in the report include Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma.

Rheumatoid arthritis segment revenue is expected to register a 17.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Major prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, development of more modernized healthcare infrastructure, and major prevalence of diabetes are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Autoinjectors Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Autoinjectors Market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Autoinjectors Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Autoinjectors Market ?

