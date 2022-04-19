Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,544 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Arrests Florida Man in Wilkinson County Double Homicide Investigation

The GBI has arrested and charged Jordan Kyle Lemaster, age 34, with murder and aggravated assault for a double homicide that happened on Elm Street in Gordon, Wilkinson County, GA.  Police found Pamela Ann Williams, 70, and Ricky Howard Williams, 74, deceased in their home.  The Gordon Police Department asked GBI agents to assist with this investigation on Monday, April, 18, 2022.

Lemaster was recently living in Wilkinson County, GA with his aunt and uncle (Ricky & Ann Williams), but he is from Sebastian, FL.  

Lemaster was found in Sebastian, Florida.  He will be brought back to Georgia and booked in the Wilkinson County Jail.  Once this investigation is done, it will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.  Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about GBI Arrests Florida Man in Wilkinson County Double Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.