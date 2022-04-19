More about GBI Arrests Florida Man in Wilkinson County Double Homicide Investigation

The GBI has arrested and charged Jordan Kyle Lemaster, age 34, with murder and aggravated assault for a double homicide that happened on Elm Street in Gordon, Wilkinson County, GA. Police found Pamela Ann Williams, 70, and Ricky Howard Williams, 74, deceased in their home. The Gordon Police Department asked GBI agents to assist with this investigation on Monday, April, 18, 2022.

Lemaster was recently living in Wilkinson County, GA with his aunt and uncle (Ricky & Ann Williams), but he is from Sebastian, FL.

Lemaster was found in Sebastian, Florida. He will be brought back to Georgia and booked in the Wilkinson County Jail. Once this investigation is done, it will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.