IBA Group Shortlisted for 2022 IT Europa Channel Awards
IT Europa shortlists IBA Group for the IT Europa Channel Awards in the Solution Provider category as Enterprise Solution of the Year
This year we’ve seen a record-breaking number of submissions, but aside from the quantity, the quality of entries is a reassuring indication of the current strength of the channel.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Europa shortlisted IBA Group as a finalist for the IT Europa Channel Awards in the Solution Provider category Enterprise Solution of the Year. For this year’s contest, IBA Group submitted a solution that automated pricing management at a furniture retailer. The solution enabled the client to turn the operations that were time consuming and prone to human errors into a smooth automated process.
— Carl Friedmann, IT Europa Editor
Highlighting the best of European software, information, and communication technologies, the IT Europa Channel Awards are designed to recognize and reward excellence in UK and European channels. Carl Friedmann, the newly appointed IT Europa Editor, says: “This year we’ve seen a record-breaking number of submissions, but aside from the quantity, the quality of entries is a reassuring indication of the current strength of the channel.”
IT Europa will announce the winners of each category at the IT Europa Channel Awards Dinner in London on May 19, 2022.
View the full list of finalists at the IT Europa website
About IT Europa Channel Awards
A leading pan-European contest for ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators, as well as their vendor and distributor partners, the IT Europa Channel Awards, formerly the European IT & Software Excellence Awards, reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers. The European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2022 are the 13th edition of the awards, where companies from across Europe demonstrate their ability to deliver innovative IT solutions to clients.
The 2022 awards are split into the following four groups.
• Solution Provider: for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed
• Supplier: for suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors, and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence
• Developers & ISVs: for application developers and independent software vendors (ISVs), looking into the innovative solutions they have created over the course of the year
• Culture & Sustainability: for companies that have shown exceptional leadership and initiatives in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), talent development, and Diversity & Inclusion (new for 2022)
IBA Group and IT Europa Channel Awards
IBA Group has been a contestant of the IT Europa Channel Awards (European IT & Software Excellence Awards) since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, and Lithuania. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other