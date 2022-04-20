A QUARTER OF UK ADULTS UNAWARE OF SEVERITY OF LONGRUNNING WORLDWIDE AID CRISES
MANCHESTER, UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research conducted by YouGov on behalf of Human Appeal, one of the UK’s fastest growing NGOs, highlighted the low level of awareness among the British public when it comes to the scale and scope of on-going humanitarian crises around the globe.
Across all the conflict zones identified in the research, only a quarter of UK respondents could correctly match the key humanitarian crisis to the country.
For example, when asked to pick which country currently has the greatest number of people facing starvation at nearly 23 million, 25% of UK respondents didn’t know this was the urgent crisis facing Afghanistan, while 56% of respondents answered this was occurring in other areas of humanitarian crisis.*
Commissioned to mark the anniversaries of the crises in both Syria (ongoing since March 2011) and Yemen (ongoing since March 2015), the survey results show the need for increased attention and education to be given to such large-scale humanitarian emergencies. The UN has called on the world community not to forget countries like Afghanistan and Yemen where millions still face starvation.
“These humanitarian emergencies are so interlinked. Unfortunately, the unfolding crisis in Ukraine is also having an impact on on-going crises occurring in other parts of the world. For example, some 40% of Yemen’s wheat imports currently come from the Ukraine and Russia – a supply that is now facing major disruption. Syria is also very reliant on a supply of grain from Ukraine, typically in the form of wheat supplied through the UN’s World Food Programme. Human Appeal stands with all refugees and victims of war. All Human life is valuable, and all human suffering is equal” commented Raya Homsi, Institutional Funding Manager at Human Appeal.
Syria and Yemen were already facing dire food poverty or high levels of starvation before the Ukraine/Russia war began. The two countries are now at even greater risk with the disruption and shortage of global grain supplies.
ENDS
*YouGov Methodology:
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2078 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 16th - 17th March 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).
About Human Appeal UK
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with global organisations like the United Nations. Its mission is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
For more information, please contact The Media Foundry
humanappeal@themediafoundry.com | 020 3011 1023
Kat Jackson
The Media Foundry
+44 20 3011 1023
email us here