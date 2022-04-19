Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1300 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the 1300 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:40 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, 53 year-old Susan McKenna-Copollo, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

