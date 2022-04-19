Creatio Honored with 5-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide
The program acknowledges industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has achieved the prestigious 5-Star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that supply innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.
Creatio’s channel partner program is the core part of its growth strategy.
Genuine care for its partners as well as clients is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. Creatio is fully committed to its partners’ success and is passionate about their growth. By providing a cutting-edge no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, Creatio helps its channel network ensure a sustainable revenue stream and opportunities to grow in the emerging market.
Moreover, Creatio offers one of the highest commission rates in the industry — 50% margin for partners — elevated support, and limitless growth and scaling opportunities. In the last year, the vendor also revamped its Marketplace program to help partners grow their business by offering not only consultancy and integration services but also developing solutions for the Creatio Marketplace. It offers an up to 80% partner margin for add-ons, templates, and connectors they develop, which allows partners to significantly increase their revenue and at the same time contribute to winning customers’ loyalty.
Creatio’s continued investment in its channel program includes new initiatives to further enhance support in the global markets and partners better serve their customers.
“Here at Creatio we are passionate about partners' growth and collaborate with hundreds of organizations globally. Our priority is to give a hand first and then think about business, communicate openly and transparently while bringing value to global customers, and providing the needed tools for businesses to transform and innovate,” said Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels at Creatio.
Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a deep dive into partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”
The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.CRN.com/PPG.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn