St Johnsbury/ 2 vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4002625
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME:4/19/22, 0122 hours
STREET: I-91 south
TOWN: Lyndon
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 136
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Delbert Reed
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ambulance
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the front left quarter of the vehicle.
INJURIES: No injuries.
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Todd Rivers
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: TR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to front right quarter of the truck.
INJURIES: No injury.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/19/22 Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks were at a single vehicle crash in the median near mile marker 136 on I-91 in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. While on scene Troopers observed a Lyndon Rescue ambulance get struck by a TT unit while trying to enter the U turn nearest to the initial crash. There were no injuries sustained by the ambulance crew or the TT unit driver. The vehicles were removed from the scene by multiple wrecker companies. Members from the Lyndonville Fire Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the crash. This crash is still under investigation at this time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033