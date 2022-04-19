Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ 2 vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4002625                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury                           

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:4/19/22, 0122 hours

STREET: I-91 south

TOWN: Lyndon

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 136

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Delbert Reed

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ambulance

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the front left quarter of the vehicle.

INJURIES: No injuries.

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Rivers

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: TR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to front right quarter of the truck.

INJURIES: No injury.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/19/22 Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks were at a single vehicle crash in the median near mile marker 136 on I-91 in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. While on scene Troopers observed a Lyndon Rescue ambulance get struck by a TT unit while trying to enter the U turn nearest to the initial crash. There were no injuries sustained by the ambulance crew or the TT unit driver. The vehicles were removed from the scene by multiple wrecker companies. Members from the Lyndonville Fire Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the crash. This crash is still under investigation at this time.

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

