Westminster Barracks/Aggravated Assault; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Gross Negligent Operation

CASE#: 22B1002393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 at 4:30 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Gross Negligent Operation & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Oliver Field

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VICTIM: Rowan Lynch

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/18/22, at 04:30 pm, Vermont State Police received a call about a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles and a person who sustained significant injuries. Through investigation, Trooper’s determined that Oliver Field and Rowan Lynch, both 18 out of Putney, VT, had a disagreement which led Field to pursue Lynch in their separate vehicles through Putney. The two parties ultimately stopped at a parking area on Sand Hill Road in Putney where the situation escalated further. During the argument, Field was positioned in his car and Lynch was standing in front of it. Field struck Lynch with his vehicle, as well as two other cars that were parked in front of him. This caused significant injuries to Lynch’s pelvic area and legs. Field fled the area in his vehicle, he was later located by Trooper’s and arrested. Lynch was flown to DHMC for treatment for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Field was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear in court on 4/19/22 at 1230 hours for the offenses of Aggravated Assault, Gross Negligent Operation & Leaving the Scene of an Accident. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Putney Fire Department and members of Rescue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the interaction between the two subjects in the parking area, or on back roads is encouraged to contact Tpr. Mengbei Wang of the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Tips and information can also be submitted anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/22 at 1230

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Attached

