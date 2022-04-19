Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Invests In R&D For The Development Of Wearable Health Devices

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of wearable health devices (WHDs). WHDs are smart electronic devices that can be worn by a consumer and are capable of tracking information related to health and fitness. These devices facilitate better monitoring of health and can help in early diagnosis and guidance from doctors. For instance, the ViSi Mobile developed by Sotera Wireless is a wearable device that can provide many vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, etc. VitalTag is another wearable device developed as part of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate program to detect and monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and blood pressure. Current Health recently got FDA approval for an artificial intelligence-powered wearable device that monitors patient vital signs at the hospital and home.

The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The global vital parameter monitoring devices market share is expected to grow to $9.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

An increase in the geriatric population globally is driving the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market growth. Old people are more prone to medical conditions and diseases and require monitoring of vital health parameters. According to the United Nations World Population AgeingProspects, in 20197, the geriatric population was estimated to be around 702.9962 million and is expected to increase to 1.52.1 billion globally by 2050. The increasing number of old age patients seeking treatments and surgeries is contributing to market growth.

Major players covered in the global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment industry are Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings), SunTech Medical (Halma plc), Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, A&D Company, Contec Medical Systems Co, and Nonin Medical.

TBRC’s global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into blood pressure monitoring devices, pulse oximeters, temperature monitoring devices, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, by blood pressure monitoring device into aneroid bp monitors, digital bp monitors, ambulatory bp monitors, blood pressure instrument accessories, by pulse oximeter into table-top/bedside pulse oximeters, fingertip pulse oximeters, hand-held pulse oximeters, wrist-worn pulse oximeters, pediatric pulse oximeters, by temperature monitoring device into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, temperature strips.

