Khelraja.com have signed France and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra as their brand ambassador

Khelraja.com & Patrice Evra

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stellar career that spanned over two decades, Evra won pretty much everything there is to win at the club level, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, and another two Serie A titles while with Juventus adding to his 20-trophy haul. Khelraja.com’s principal market is India.

Of his big move, the legendary left-back said: “It is a great honour to join Khelraja! They are ambitious like me and I am looking forward to a long and historic partnership.”

Khelraja.com CEO, Viren Modi further added: “We at Khelraja are ecstatic to have partnered up with such a legend like Patrice Evra for our first brand ambassador. Evra is the representation of our values- hard work, honesty, integrity, excellence, and a quirky sense of humour which go hand in hand with the core of what we want Khelraja.com to be. We look forward to the successes of our joint partnership.”

A serial winner through and through, teaming up with Evra was an easy decision, considering Khelraja.com’s brand personality and everything they stand for.

More importantly, however, signing him allows Khelraja.com to establish a reputation among the footballing faithful, who represent a lion’s share of the market.

Evra’s status as a fan-favourite therefore looks set to be one of Khelraja.com’s greatest assets in a year that is laden with some major footballing action.

