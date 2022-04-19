Awakening Through Sleep by Mar De Carlo Paves the Ultimate Holistic Way to Address Adult and Child Sleep Challenges
A book that teaches professionals and parents how to holistically address sleep challenges that support long term solutionsOJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mar De Carlo’s book “Awakening Through Sleep: a transformational and spiritual guide to pregnancy, adult and child sleep.” revolutionizes and challenges the current adult and child sleep narrative, as she details why so many adults and parents continue to struggle with sleep challenges even after consulting with doctors, therapists or child sleep consultants who resort to sleep training.
This highly anticipated book explains, “There are so many forces that affect sleep and in order to get the root of the challenge we must first investigate the strongest forces that affect sleep in order to first rule those ’causes’ out. Anyone who is answering health or sleep questions while knowing little to nothing about their client’s sleep hygiene, health history, lifestyle, lab work to investigate potential deficiencies, intolerances and imbalances; diet, emotional well-being, beliefs, support systems and all the rest of it, is just throwing darts at best, hoping to knock out the main ‘problem’. Rarely is there just one main ‘problem’ or factor, and more often than not there are many forces acting upon a person preventing them from getting good sleep. Awakening Through Sleep provides the framework and understanding that supports clients and professionals in addressing the many forces creating a sleep challenge.”
Mar, who has over 25 years of experience and training, covers valuable topics you will not find in your average sleep studies. Her book provides professionals and parents a holistic perspective necessary to thoroughly evaluate the most significant factors interfering with the body's natural rhythms, that leads to uncovering root causes, while inspiring health and lifestyle choices driving the science of sleep into action.
Mar says, “It is not uncommon to work with clients who after seeing their doctor or therapist for help with sleep challenges, still continue to experience them. This is primarily because there are many health and lifestyle factors that are not thoroughly being investigated or addressed. Most doctors and therapists, unless educated holistically, are trained to treat the symptoms and not the cause. In addition, many doctors and therapists do not have time to spend going into such depth with their clients to support sleep education, prevention, health behaviors and lifestyle management. This is one of the many reasons, I felt compelled and driven to develop my Holistic Science of Sleep Method and Holistic Adult, Pregnancy and Child Sleep Certification programs.”
During a recent interview, Ms. De Carlo was quoted as saying, “There are many methods of sleep training which commonly fall under three main categories: cry it out, no cry or gentle sleep. While these approaches can be helpful and provide some relief and solutions, generally they do not address the root cause. As a result, child sleep consultants and doctors often overlook many important factors including parents’ own behavior, sleep habits, nutrition, lifestyle, beliefs, expectations, birth trauma etc. and how they influence and play a critical role in their child’s sleep.” She went on to say, “Sleep training methods more often than not, do not leave room for customization and make assumptions about child sleep challenges. They customarily do not consider a thorough investigative process assessing a whole family’s lifestyle, health and history and often do not acknowledge one of the most important tools for parenting: intuition.”
Mar De Carlo is the Founder of the International Parenting & Health Institute and Association of Professional Sleep Consultants. Mar, together with the International Parenting & Health Institute has revolutionized the world of pregnancy, adult, and child sleep by introducing a holistic approach known as the "Holistic Science of Sleep Method."
Author Mar De Carlo became the first in the child sleep consultant industry to develop and launch her Holistic Pregnancy and Child Sleep Certification program in 2012 that trains professionals to begin supporting families with holistic sleep education and holistic sleep solutions from pregnancy through adulthood and the first to pioneer an Integrative Adult Sleep Coach Certification program in 2015. Her holistic program and approach have been well-received in 59 countries, with over 3,000 graduates and are currently represented in 10 languages.
To learn more about Author Mar De Carlo’s holistic approach to resolving pregnancy, adult and child sleep challenges and her new book, “Awakening Through Sleep: a transformational and spiritual guide to pregnancy, adult and child sleep,” visit her official website or purchase her book on Amazon.
