International Parenting & Health Institute Provides Needed Education in Portuguese for Families & Professionals
The International Parenting & Health Institute™ led by Mar De Carlo and Ana Maria Anselmo provide international accredited certification programs in PortugueseOJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Parenting & Health Institute™ led by Mar De Carlo is in a partnership with Ana Maria Anselmo, IPHI's first Portuguese graduate in 2009 and IPHI's first Portguese Instructor since 2010, to provide international accredited holistic certification programs for Portuguese speaking parenting and health professionals.
This consists of a Baby Planner Certification launched in 2009 for professionals to support the whole family’s well-being from pregnancy to postpartum, a holistic no-sleep training team-based approach, Pregnancy & Child Sleep Consultant Certification that since 2011 that addresses pregnancy sleep, newborn sleep, child sleep and adult sleep, and a business mastery program. This also includes two new book launches in the Portuguese Language, “Baby Planner uma nova profissão!! O melhor guia para dar suporte as gestantes e aos pais de primeira viagem” and “Despertares Durante O Sono”
Mar, who has over 25 years of experience and training, is the first in 2009 to introduce the first Baby Planner book and certification program. In 2011, Mar was also the first to pioneer a holistic integrative professional training program for adult sleep that covers valuable topics you will not find in your average sleep studies. Her programs provide graduates the coaching skills and tools necessary to thoroughly evaluate the most significant factors interfering with the body's natural rhythms, that leads to uncovering root causes, while inspiring health and lifestyle choices driving the science of pregnancy, parenting and sleep into action.
In a recent interview, Mar De Carlo was quoted as saying, “Planning, preparation, and education are essential to supporting a family’s needs and goals. Both baby planners and sleep consultants can play a viable and empowering role when working with families before and after the baby is born. We prepare our professionals with the skills and tools necessary to provide positive, practical and empowering personalized support, education, and resources to meet family’s needs in a non-biased fashion. In addition, we provide our professionals business mastery education so that their services to families can thrive.”
Ana Maria Anselmo, Brazilian residing in New York, is the lead instructor for IPHI's Portuguese Baby Planner Certification program and lead assistant for IPHI's Portguese Pregnancy & Child Sleep Consultant Certification program. She was the first Baby Planner in Brazil to be internationally certified and since 2010 has instructed hundreds of Portuguese speaking Baby Planners for IPHI throughout Brazil and around the world. She also helps and supports her students with business coaching in order to successfully launch their own companies.
Since 2009, the International Parenting & Health Institute™ (IPHI) has been at the forefront of holistic parenting and health education, offering cutting-edge, evidence-based training and preparation inclusive of all beliefs, cultures, lifestyles, and philosophies to provide global support for parenting and health professionals at all business stages.
They are a global leading force for professionals who support expecting and new families and the first to introduce a formal baby planner certification program to the baby planning industry and shortly thereafter the first holistic pregnancy and child sleep certification program.
The IPHI Maternity & Child Sleep Consultant Certification Program is currently available in Japanese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian, Turkish, French, German and Korean. They have over 3,000 graduates, currently represented in 59 countries and in 10 different languages.
For more information or to learn more about the IPHI Professional Portuguese Training Programs or to learn more about IPHI and its other programs, visit: https://parentinghealthinstitute.com/
