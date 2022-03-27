International Parenting & Health Institute Provides Needed Education in Spanish for Families & Professionals
The International Parenting & Health Institute™ led by Mar De Carlo and Dr. Ana Sofia Pinzon provide international accredited certification programs in SpanishOJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Parenting & Health Institute™ led by Mar De Carlo is in a strategic partnership with Dr. Ana Sofia Pinzon to provide international accredited holistic certification programs for Spanish speaking parenting and health professionals.
This consists of a holistic no-sleep training team-based approach, Pregnancy & Child Sleep Consultant Certification that since 2011 that addresses pregnancy sleep, newborn sleep, child sleep and adult sleep via Mar De Carlo’s Holistic Science of Sleep Method. This also includes a new sleep book launch in the Spanish Language, “Despertar a Traves del Sueno” authored by Mar De Carlo.
Mar, who has over 25 years of experience and training, is the first in 2011 to pioneer a holistic integrative professional training program for adult sleep that covers valuable topics you will not find in your average sleep studies. Her program provides graduates the coaching skills and tools necessary to thoroughly evaluate the most significant factors interfering with the body's natural rhythms, that leads to uncovering root causes, while inspiring health and lifestyle choices driving the science of sleep into action.
In a recent interview, Mar De Carlo was quoted as saying, “Planning, preparation, and education are essential to supporting a family’s needs and goals. Sleep coaches and consultants can play a viable and empowering role when working with families before and after the baby is born. We prepare our professionals with the skills and tools necessary to provide positive, practical and empowering personalized support, education, and resources to meet family’s needs in a non-biased fashion. In addition, we provide our professionals business mastery education so that their services to families can thrive.”
Dr Ana Sofia Pinzon, Mexican born; living in Panama and mother of two, is now the lead instructor for IPHI’s Pregnancy & Child Sleep Consultant Certification program. She is a doctor of Integrative Medicine and Homeopathy in addition to also being a certified Pregnancy and Child Sleep Consultant.
Since 2009, the International Parenting & Health Institute™ (IPHI) has been at the forefront of holistic parenting and health education, offering cutting-edge, evidence-based training and preparation inclusive of all beliefs, cultures, lifestyles, and philosophies to provide global support for parenting and health professionals at all business stages.
The IPHI Maternity & Child Sleep Consultant Certification Program is currently available in Japanese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian, Turkish, French, German and Korean. They have over 3,000 graduates, currently represented in 59 countries and in 10 different languages.
For more information or to learn more about the IPHI Professional Portuguese Training Programs or to learn more about IPHI and its other programs, visit: https://parentinghealthinstitute.com/
