Sam Syed and Sravanth Aluru Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

My advice would be to surround yourself with trusted experts, mentors, professionals and friends that believe in your mission and see the potential in your idea.” — Sam Syed, co-founder, CFO and COO at Capsll App

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. If possible, co-found a company with friends. This has been my greatest joy. Yes, there’s a few heated discussions here and there, but I will always have their back and I know they have mine. That’s priceless.

2. Raising money is harder than you think. Be tenacious, be courageous, don’t fall ‘three feet from gold’. We have investors from the most unlikely referrals, and we have naysayers from our most promising pitches. Don’t take it personally. It’s your job to show them that you will succeed regardless.

3. Leaving the corporate world is harder than you think. There are benefits that you don’t see until you leave, for example, regular check-ins from mentors, organized calendars, a solid routine. It’s easy to think that you’re not doing enough, or the days seem to get shorter, but know that you are moving forward and putting in the hard work. This is a journey that I am still on.

4. It’s important to understand that not all your closest friends will catch your vision and be there for the journey. Even though you know that it would be an amazing opportunity for them.

5. Some people will just be cheerleaders — and that’s okay.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Speak to those that you love and trust and get as much perspective as possible, not just about the product, but also the journey. But always lead with your conviction and go with your heart. You might succeed or fail, but you must always follow with your heart.

Sravanth Aluru, Founder and CEO of Avataar

Are there other ways that VR, AR and MR can improve our lives? Can you explain?

Physical reality will soon become even more dynamic such as driving a car while viewing a map that overlays the roads.

We can expect our homes to be half digital and half physical in the future as well as have wearables that can overlay rich digital information in our reality and change the way we interact with our physical world. Imagine a salesperson meeting with another person, and being able to view their LinkedIn profile, powered by AI-assisted search through a lens/ Google search results automatically pop up based on the topics that are being discussed verbally in real-time. Immersing in a digital world will be a far more ambient experience in our daily lives and will allow us to become superhumans and improve productivity.

As the industry continues to evolve, it will morph into being “always on & persistent”, opening up new degrees of freedom & presenting opportunities that we would never have imagined. There is a fundamental shift in digital visual discovery that will impact everyone sooner than we expect.

The moment technology succeeds, we humans will extract superhuman capabilities to assist us and will achieve our tasks in a far more efficient way. Between how we work, communicate, and live our personal lives, the internet won’t be a single destination we visit, but the transition where the connected world is where we live and it will become a part of our reality.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people or businesses?

Avataar is currently transforming consumers’ online buying/browsing behavior by creating immersive, interactive shopping experiences and reimagining the visual discovery journey. It uses a first-of-its-kind XR+AR technology platform to take an AI-driven approach to scaling commerce with an unparalleled level of detail on photorealism (while we blend say a digital virtual couch over a physical consumer living space) to help consumers make more informed purchase decisions.

