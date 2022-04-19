Muirgheal Montecalvo and Natalie Holbrook Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Muirgheal Montecalvo, founder and CEO of the North American’s 1st Wellness and Active Travel Website Natalie Holbrook, Astrologer, founder of Rise With Natalie Candice Georgiadis

Muirgheal Montecalvo, founder & CEO of the North American’s 1st Wellness and Active Travel Website. Natalie Holbrook, Astrologer, founder of Rise With Natalie.

Look for, or be a miracle, every day.” — Natalie Holbrook, Astrologer, founder of Rise With Natalie

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Exercise — is by far the most important of the five. Getting your body moving each day can change the way you feel. It has so many great benefits other than just a good-looking body, you are healthier inside and out. It creates a healthier mind, healthier lifestyle, and can supply clarity to make better decisions. Even your body organs function better. Exercise endorphins lead to living a better lifestyle where you are less likely to feel anxiety and stress. Take the plunge towards the journey of living a better and fuller lifestyle. Your body will thank you for it.

Take a break from technology. Our minds need peace and time away from TV’s, phones, devices. We have become too dependent on them. Our brains have become overworked, and it seems we can’t even escape for a few days without needing to check in. Digital detox can do wonders for our bodies.

Eat healthier — watch what we put into our bodies. Stay away from fried foods and eat plenty of vegetables and greens.

Always be open to learning — there is so much useful information out there and it feeds your mind and keeps your brain moving and active.

Explore — Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Take a trip, explore a new town, or start a new sport or challenge yourself to a new hike. It will keep you moving!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Learn about your Moon Sign. Our Moon in Astrology represents our greatest needs, emotions, and how we process stress. Each sign and element needs something different, and when we learn these, it’s a game changer! Fire sign moons need physical exercise, to be seen and freedom. Earth moons need lots of sleep, to connect to nature, and to feel secure stability. Air moons need communication, meditation to clear their monkey mind and a change of scene. Water moons need to release their emotions, be fully heard, and a creative outlet. You may ask, “but don’t we all need these things?” Of course, but we can get more specific based on our personal chart on what works best for us individually. Try it out! Pull your chart at risewithnatalie.com

Find out what type of morning routine works best for you. The morning is known as the most important time of the day, and I believe it! How we tend to ourselves shapes the whole day. So find what you love and what gets you excited to wake up. Maybe you pray, meditate, pull oracle cards, journal, drink water, walk or exercise, do something to ensure you’re taking care of your mind, body and spirit first and foremost.

Learn how to navigate the transits in Astrology. When you know what’s occurring Astrologically for you, everything makes sense, and we can omit the perplexing state of “why is this happening to me!!” The transits are what is going on in the sky and you can read how it’s affecting your personal chart and expect certain areas to change or challenges to grow through. It gifts us an acceptance of knowing this too shall pass, and that there’s a great learning to receive with it.

Look for, or be a miracle, every day. There are two phrases I say aloud to the Universe every morning: “show me a miracle or let me be a miracle for someone today.” When we are on the lookout for magic, it appears! This can be anything, from a synchronicity in a thought coming to life, or asking for a sign to see a specific number or animal, and then seeing it, or having the opportunity to speak or meet someone new. You can always be the miracle in another’s day by smiling, giving a compliment, surprising the person behind you in line by buying their tea or coffee, etc. Make life a fun experiment and watch how you feel in return.

