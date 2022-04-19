Own a Piece of Hawaii History: First-Ever NFT Collaboration for Artist Margaret Rice + HONOLULU, Bidding Opens April 21

The NFT issue of 20 by popular Hawaii artist Margaret Rice echoes the cover art from April issue of Honolulu magazine. The Honolulu Mag x Margaret Rice Studio collab in an edition of 20 will open for bids on April 21. The cover of the April 2022 issue features artwork by renowned Hawaii artist Margaret Rice.

Edition of 20 NFT will feature the iconic cover artwork celebrating Hawaii women, commissioned by HONOLULU magazine in first-ever artist collab.

There’s no shortage of incredible women in Hawai‘i. These fearless females are an inspiration for all. We are pleased and proud to honor them on our cover as well as through our inaugural NFT release.” — Diane Seo

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, HONOLULU is partnering with illustrator Margaret Rice to announce an offering of 20 unique NFTs from artist Margaret Rice.

The NFTs will feature the iconic cover artwork commissioned by HONOLULU for the April 2022 issue. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will directly benefit YWCA Oʻahu and the Aloha United Way.

Bidding will begin at 8 a.m. HST (Hawaii Standard Time, GMT-10) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, and conclude at 8 a.m.HST on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

To learn more about the offering and view instructions about the NFT purchase process, visit https://hnlnft.com .

“There’s no shortage of incredible women in Hawai‘i—wāhine who work tirelessly on behalf of others, blaze trails for women and lead by example, even when that means standing up against deeply rooted injustices,” said Diane Seo, editorial director, HONOLULU magazine. “From artists to educators to those at the forefront of their industry, these fearless females are an inspiration for all—regardless of gender. We are so pleased and proud to honor them on our cover as well as through our inaugural NFT release.”

An NFT, or “non-fungible token,” is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain. There is only one physical piece of artwork with 20 digital issues (NFTs), each distinguished with its own data code. The 20 auction winners will share in the exclusivity of the original artwork while also owning distinct and separate issues that can be gifted, sold or traded in the future.

Since its founding as “Paradise of the Pacific” in 1888, HONOLULU has endeavored to showcase the talented artists of Hawaii. Through the limited-edition NFT, HONOLULU and its partner aio Digital aim to highlight Rice’s work and provide an opportunity for the public to acquire a unique collectible, all while raising money for two important local non-profit organizations.

The collaboration with Rice, who is known for her sinewy works featuring strong, gorgeous and often languid women, is a joint effort between HONOLULU and aio Digital. aio Digital includes various digital companies, brands, new ventures and investments within the aio family of companies. aio creates innovative products and is well-versed in the future-focused digital space, including NFT creation and other Web 3.0 technologies.

About the April issue of HONOLULU

In its April issue, the HONOLULU team put the spotlight on several talented women who prove glass ceilings are meant to be shattered.

Read More: https://www.honolulumagazine.com/april-2022-table-of-contents

About aio and aio Digital

aio is a family of businesses that span many different industries, all sharing a mission to provide products and services that promote Hawaii's unique values, its people and culture. aio Digital includes various digital companies, brands, new ventures and investments within the aio family of companies. Its innovative products within the future-focused digital space include NFT creation and other Web 3.0 technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.aiohawaii.com/aio-digital/