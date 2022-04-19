Bidding Set to Close on a 3 BR/2 BA Brick Home in Harford County, MD announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction on a 3 BR/2 BA brick rambler/ranch style home on a .25+/- acre lot in Bel Air, MD.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction on a 3 BR/2 BA brick rambler/ranch style home on a .25+/- acre lot in Bel Air, MD, on Monday, April 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“We have been contracted by the Trustee to market and sell this well-built brick Harford County home to the highest bidder. After the new owner renovates/modernizes the interior, this well located home will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!”
“Located in the highly desirable Harford County area, this well-built home is centrally located only 4.5 miles from Rt. 1 & I-95, 3 miles from Harford Community College, a short drive to retail, hospitals & more, 14 miles from Aberdeen Proving Ground, and 30 miles from Baltimore,” said Craig Damewood, auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and property highlights follow:
Monday, April 25 at 3PM -- 703 S. Fountain Green Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015
3 BR/2 BA brick rambler/ranch style home on a .25 +/- acre lot.
• 1,276 +/- finished sf. above grade and 400 +/- sf. basement with an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace (pellet stove); attic; basement w/laundry area
• Rear deck
• Detached storage shed
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Other features include: stainless appliances & maple cabinets in kitchen, double pane windows, concrete driveway
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call contact Criag Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The auction is conducted in partnership with Damewood Auctioneers, Purcellville, VA, www.damewoodauctioneers.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Craig Damewood
Damewood Auctioneers
+1 703-303-4760
info@nichollsauction.com