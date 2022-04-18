Temporary I-10 overnight closures this week near downtown, Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX – Drivers who use westbound Interstate 10 at night near downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport this week should prepare for brief rolling closures due to work to install new lane lines and other pavement markings, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The intermittent overnight closures, expected to last up to 15 minutes each time in areas between 24th and Seventh streets, are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (April 18-21). Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider using northbound I-17 starting at the “Split” interchange near the airport as an alternate route.

Similar rolling closures are expected along both east- and westbound I-10 in the same area Sunday through Thursday nights next week (April 24-28). Drivers also should be prepared to slow down and watch for law enforcement officers, highway crews and equipment while the overnight work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change. The pavement marking upgrades are taking place following recent work to apply a sealant to extend the life of the I-10 pavement in the downtown region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.