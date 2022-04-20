Vido's Health & Beauty USA Moving Forward With Launch of Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Products
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Company Plans to Follow Up With Retail Buyers from Recent ECRM Event
We have fantastic products that we believe retailers will want to offer and consumers will want to buy.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty USA, which debuted its skincare herbal elixirs last month at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program,” will now continue with its planned product launch.
“We just received feedback from the buyers who represented some of the most sought-after retailers in the country,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “We will be following up by sending additional information to the buyers to help them make a decision on whether to offer our HSO skincare products to their customers.”
Buyers participating at the ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains from throughout the U.S.
“Once we decided to launch our skincare products this year, it made sense to participate at the ECRM event where dozens of retailers were looking for new products to carry,” Plummer said. “In addition to reaching out to e-commerce retailers and brick-and-mortar stores, we are also marketing our herbal skincare elixirs to consumers.”
Plummer said the company has planned a multi-prong marketing campaign that will include TV promotion, public relations, and social media influencers.
“We are promoting our skincare products to both retailers and consumers,” she added. “We have fantastic products that we believe retailers will want to offer and consumers will want to buy.”
Plummer said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance the skin’s appearance.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Hemp Seed Oil is a perfect ingredient to base skincare products on because it moisturizes, reduces inflammation, and moderates oil production.
“HSO offers a lot of health benefits for the skin,” Troy Plummer added.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
