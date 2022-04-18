APX Platform’s Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli to Present at The Aesthetic Meeting 2022 in San Diego April 20-24th

APX Platform Terri Ross, Co-CEO and Founder, APX Platform Izhak Musli, Co-CEO, APX

Maximizing Revenue, Mastering the Art of Sales, and Combating Employee Turnover through Culture and Leadership are Topics Covered by the APX Platform Team

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli as well as Director of Client Success Dana Hatch will join other aesthetic industry thought leaders to teach practice management and business fundamentals to plastic surgeons at The Aesthetic Meeting 2022 April 20-24th in San Diego. The hybrid, in-person and virtual meeting is sponsored by The Aesthetic Society and the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF).

The APX Platform team presentations include:

● Saturday, April 23rd 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Maximizing Your Revenue: The Most Important KPIs and How Knowing Them Will Increase Efficiency and Practice Profitability with Terri Ross and Izhak Musli

● Sunday, April 24th 11:45am - 12:30pm

Sales The Lifeblood of Every Successful Business with Terri Ross

● Sunday, April 24th 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Culture and Leadership: How to Prevent Employee Turnover with Dana Hatch

APX Platform will also be exhibiting through The Aesthetic Meeting 2022 at Booth #1653 where attendees can get a hands-on, live demo of APX Platform’s latest Version 3.0 release that includes a new business intelligence dashboard measuring 30 KPIs and helps transform plastic surgery practices into data-driven, profitable, efficient businesses.

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.